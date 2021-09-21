COVID: Melbourne Construction Sites Closed Down After Violent Anti-vaccine Protest

Following a violent demonstration over mandated COVID-19 vaccinations, Australia's Victoria state has closed down construction sites around the city, Melbourne. The demonstration was initiated against the requirement of vaccination proof of the Melbourne construction sites employees in order to get entry to their workplace. As per the BBC, by looking at the conflict between the construction workers and other protestors, officials of the state announced that certain sites would be closed for nearly two weeks. The officials added that before reopening the construction site, all worksites must fully comply with health directives which comprises all employees to receive at least one dosage of a vaccination.

Dozens of anti-vaccination protesters assembled in Melbourne on Tuesday, lighting off fireworks and allegedly hurling urine at journalists. According to police, the property was destroyed, and many persons were detained who have participated in the demonstration. On September 20, Monday, riot police were called in and fired rubber bullets and pepper-sprayed to break the crowds.

Violent vaccine protest in Melbourne construction sites

As per an AP report, the riot police dispersed around 500 protestors who destroyed the entrance of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining, and Energy Union's (CFMEU) headquarters, which represents construction workers. The CFMEU criticised the violence at its Melbourne headquarters. According to BBC, the CFMEU stated that the aggression erupted after the demonstration was "infiltrated" with right-wing organisations. The union claimed in a statement that several of its workers were hurt during the violence.

The Master Builders Association of Victoria informed through a Facebook post that all building and construction sector sites in Melbourne, Geelong, the Surf Coast, Ballarat, as well as the Mitchell Shire were shut since midnight Monday. As the construction sites will be halt for the last two weeks, the association stated that when the regional administration will ease lockdown restrictions then only the sites would be able to restart earlier.

Australia COVID cases

In the last 24 hours, Victoria state has documented nearly 603 COVID-19 local cases and one fatality. Meanwhile, the number of viral cases in the adjacent state of New South Wales has risen to 1,022, including 10 COVID-related deaths. The current delta epidemic in the state, which began in mid-June, has claimed the lives of 255 people. As per Worldometer, the total number of COVID cases in Australia with nearly confirmed 88,728 cases. The total number of fatalities that happened due to COVID-19 is 1,178. While over 63,378 have been recovered from the disease.

