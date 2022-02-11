EAM Jaishankar Meets Australia's CEOs, Discusses Robust & Transparent Post-COVID Future

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is in Melbourne Australia for the Quad meeting which was held earlier today, February 11. During his visit, EAM Jaishankar also met with Australia's CEOs for a fruitful roundtable on why the post-COVID world must be robust, trustworthy, and transparent.

Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar announced that he had a productive roundtable with the CEOs headquartered in Australia, this afternoon. He further stated that it was encouraging to learn about their positive experiences with India's improved business environment. He also claimed that the importance of resilience, trust, and transparency in the post-COVID world was discussed. The Indian External Affairs Minister thanked the Australia India Chamber of Commerce for organising the event.

Hour-long public conversation with Hon Lisa Singh

EAM Jaishankar also had an hour-long public conversation with Hon Lisa Singh, who is the CEO of the Australia India Institute at the University of Melbourne. They talked about the 'Australia India Partnership in the Indo-Pacific,' and he answered questions from the audience at University Hall, according to the University of Melbourne.

Jaishankar met with Australia's Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke and they talked about talent, mobility, and globalisation. Alex Hawke stated that they discussed the difficulties and prospects for their area, which might occur in the next years, as well as the strength of the Indian diaspora in Australia, particularly through the pandemic.

QUAD Summit

EAM Jaishankar met with his counterparts from Australia, Japan, and the United States at a Quad Foreign Ministers conference earlier today. In the Quad summit, Jaishankar talked about the Quad vaccine initiative and pooled vaccine supply for Indo-Pacific countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also stated that it is worth noting that the members began a formal vaccination agreement in March 2021 with the goal of delivering one billion Quad vaccine doses to the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022.

As part of the flagship project, India also provided low-cost COVOVAX and CORBEVAX manufactured at the Biological E factory in Hyderabad. He further said that they have joined forces to address global health security, the Quad vaccination initiative, and their collective vaccine distribution as the pandemic continues to affect people.

