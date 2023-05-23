'Even Bruce Springsteen Didn't Get Such Welcome': Albanese On PM Modi's Rousing Reception

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose arrival has brought almost 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora to the Land Down Under who were eager to see and meet him. Albanese said, "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss."

#WATCH | "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney pic.twitter.com/3nwrmjvDaR May 23, 2023

In the midst of Vedic chanting and other customs, PM Modi was welcomed at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, accompanied him as well. Cultural performances hit the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney with a bang where PM Modi arrived. The Indian PM is on a three-nation tour with Sydney as the last leg of the tour.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney amid Vedic chanting and other traditional ways at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also with PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/onjx7Yq2f1 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

"The Indian Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years. He visited Australia in 2014 and was greeted by a large crowd at Sydney's community reception," Jay Shah, one of IADF's directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster.

20,000 members of the Indian diaspora attended the event

Sydney Olympic Park is decorated and over 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora eagerly waited for PM Modi's arrival. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of India in a tweet said, "Immense enthusiasm in Sydney for the community programme, which begins soon…". During the event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, PM Modi, who is in Australia as a guest of the Australian government, addressed the audience.