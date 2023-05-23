'I Dream Of Making India A Developed Country': PM Modi To Indian Diaspora In Sydney

PM Modi, who is on a three nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, attended an Indian community event at Sydney, Australia on Tuesday. He was accompanied by the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. At the event, he said that he "dreams of making India a developed nation". "Today IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. Banking system in several countries are in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India's banks are being appreciated everywhere," PM Modi said.

An absolute delight connecting with the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Sydney! https://t.co/OC4P3VWRhi May 23, 2023

"Amid the once-in-a-100-years crisis, India made record exports last year. Today, our Forex reserve is scaling new heights. Example of how India is working for global good lies in our digital stake. You are well aware of India's FinTech revolution," he added.

What are the steps PM Modi has taken to make India a developed nation?

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several initiatives and policies have been implemented to drive India's development. Here are some key steps taken by PM Modi to make India a developed nation:

Make in India: Launched in 2014, the Make in India initiative aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub. It focuses on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), promoting domestic manufacturing, improving ease of doing business, and creating employment opportunities.

Digital India: The Digital India campaign, launched in 2015, aims to harness the power of technology for inclusive growth and digital empowerment. It focuses on expanding digital infrastructure, promoting digital literacy, and delivering government services digitally to citizens.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) was launched in 2014 with the objective of achieving a clean and open-defecation-free India. It emphasizes improving sanitation and cleanliness practices, constructing toilets, and promoting behavioral changes towards cleanliness.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: This financial inclusion program, launched in 2014, aims to provide universal access to banking services, including savings accounts, insurance, and pension schemes. It has helped millions of previously unbanked individuals gain access to formal financial services.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), launched in 2015, aims to provide affordable housing for all by 2022. It offers financial assistance and subsidies to eligible beneficiaries, including economically weaker sections and lower-income groups.

Goods and Services Tax (GST): Implemented in 2017, the GST is a comprehensive indirect tax reform that replaced multiple indirect taxes with a unified tax system. It aims to streamline the tax structure, promote ease of doing business, and create a common national market.

Ayushman Bharat: Launched in 2018, Ayushman Bharat is a national health protection scheme that aims to provide health insurance coverage to over 500 million economically vulnerable individuals. It aims to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and increase access to quality healthcare.

Atal Innovation Mission: This initiative promotes entrepreneurship and innovation among students and provides a platform for nurturing innovative ideas and startups. It aims to foster a culture of innovation and create a conducive environment for young entrepreneurs.

These initiatives, among others, reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision for inclusive and sustainable development in India. They address various sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, health, education, and finance, with the goal of transforming India into a developed nation.