In Less Than 5 Yrs Under Modi, India's Economy Has Grown To $3.5tn: Australia's Rinehart

PM Narendra Modi reached Sydney on the evening of May 22. On Tuesday, May 23, he started to meet with the Australian Business CEOs as per the schedule. Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting, was one of the entrepreneurs the Indian prime minister met.

After meeting with Indian PM Modi, Gina said, "It was very interesting, it was actually exciting. The potential for our two countries is huge...In the last less than 5 years under Modi, your economy has grown to 3.5 trillion (USD) and the plan for the next 25 years is to grow to 32 trillion (USD)."

Further, she added, "So, the growth recently is huge. The growth in future is going to be huge. Australia really needs to work harder to develop its relations with India..."

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi interacts with Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting, in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/uLpZYqwHOy — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

PM Modi meets Australian influencers

After meeting the CEOs of Australia, PM Modi was scheduled to interact with the Australian influencers. In the meeting, PM Narendra Modi interacted with, 'Toilet Warrior' Mark Balla, celebrity chef & restaurateur Sarah Todd, Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, and artist Danielle Mate. In the meeting, PM Modi focused on the different aspects of working to grow together and build a stronger bilateral relationship between India and Australia.

#WATCH | "The Prime Minister is such an incredible man. I feel very lucky to have met him and I can see that he really cares about the country and the vision. The PM is an incredible influencer and I think coming from humble beginnings and standing up as this leader in the… pic.twitter.com/hKRug12D7B — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

#WATCH | "We spoke about something that he and I both have a great passion for, which is sanitation. The 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in India - Mr Modi is the number 1 changemaker in the sanitation space globally. Absolutely no.1, no one comes close..," says 'Toilet Warrior' Mark… pic.twitter.com/ZguuLuaNvF — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

#WATCH | "...India's ability to do world-class Science has become just an order of magnitude higher because India is investing in its Science and scientists to give them equipment and the ability to ask questions on the edge. PM Modi is certainly one of the most visible leaders… pic.twitter.com/QEs2OW6Mn7 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

#WATCH | "We talked a lot about how India and Australia could work better, encouraging creative subjects, particularly in University. He definitely has a creative element to himself...I think there are a lot of cultural crossovers in art as well as just culturally. There are a… pic.twitter.com/aBdJNtfQL0 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023



Indian Diaspora awaits for PM's arrival at Sydney Olympic Park

Meanwhile, the excitement levels at Sydney Olympic Park have increased. People from different parts of Australia have been reaching the venue where PM Modi is going to address the Indian Diaspora. The event will take place in Sydney and will "celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, a core part of our multicultural community," according to the official website of the Australian government. Stealing the spotlight at the event would be the prime ministerial duo. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation took to Twitter to share glimpses of the preparations being in full swing.