Indian National Shot Dead By Australian Police After He Stabs Cleaner In Sydney

A 32-year-old Indian national identified as Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed was shot dead by Australian cops on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner and then threatened police officers with a knife.

The attacker hailed from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and was living in Auburn on a bridging visa, as per the Indian Consulate General in Australia. It is being probed whether the accused was mentally ill. The Indian Consulate General in Australia informed called the incident disturbing and unfortunate.

Accused threatened police with knife

As per the reports, Ahmed stabbed a 28-year-old cleaner at the Auburn train station in Sydney's west at 12.03 am on Tuesday. He then went to the Auburn police station about five minutes later and threatened police officers with a knife before being fatally shot.

When two officers tried to leave the police station to respond to reports of the stabbing, they were confronted by Ahmed, who tried to attack them. Following the attack, the senior officer fired three shots, two of which hit Syed Ahmed in the chest. A probationary constable used her Taser on the man.

Accused Syed was treated at the incident spot by paramedics and was rushed to Westmead Hospital, he was pronounced dead just after 1:30 am.

(With agency inputs)