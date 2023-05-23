Lord Mayor Of Parramatta Sameer Pandey Advocates Stronger India-Aus Ties Under PM Modi

Sameer Pandey, who is the first Indian-origin Lord Mayor of Australia's Parramatta City Council, in Sydney, asserted that he wants the relations between India and Australia grow further under the leadership of PM Modi . "Parramatta has the fastest-growing population of the Indian diaspora. I hope to see the relations between India and Australia grow further under the leadership of PM Modi. I am humbled and excited about my role. I want to create a city which is sustainable, smart inclusive and diverse," he said.

Former Lord Mayor of the city of Parramatta, Donna Davis also talked about India-Australia ties. "Tonight has been amazing hearing PM Modi talk about Harris Park and Little India. We are so proud of the Indian diaspora that lives in and around Parramatta and we want to ensure that more people from India come here to study, to live and to invest. Last night, I handed over the Lord Mayoralty of the City of Parramatta to Councillor Sameer Pandey. It's wonderful to have Lord Mayor of Indian heritage," she said.

Here is what you need to know about Sameer Pandey

Sameer Pandey, who was elected as Lord Mayor of the City of Parramatta in May 2023, is the first individual of Indian subcontinent descent to hold this position. He joined the City of Parramatta Council in 2017 and previously served as Deputy Lord Mayor from January 2022 to May 2023. With a professional background in IT and experience as a small business owner, Lord Mayor Pandey is committed to meeting the needs of the community and local businesses while promoting the City of Parramatta as a smart city. He represents the Parramatta Ward and is dedicated to ensuring effective governance and progress for the city.

A look at the journey of Indian diaspora in Australia

Both Davis and Pandey spoke about the Indian diaspora in Australia. It might be useful to take a look at the journey of Indian diaspora in Australia. The Indian diaspora in Australia is a rapidly growing and culturally diverse community that has made significant contributions to various aspects of Australian society. Comprising around 700,000 individuals, the Indian diaspora represents one of the largest and most dynamic migrant groups in the country.

Indian migration to Australia dates back to the 19th century, but it gained momentum in the 1990s. Today, Indians from different states and regions of India have settled across Australia, bringing with them a rich tapestry of languages, religions, and ethnic backgrounds. The Indian diaspora adds to the multicultural fabric of Australia, contributing to its vibrant diversity.