MEA In Touch With Student's Family Who Was Stabbed In Australia; Attacker Held

After a 28-year-old Indian student was reported to be stabbed multiple times in Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday informed that the Indian High Commission in Canberra and Consulate in Sydney are in close touch with the local Australian authorities in connection to the matter.

The MEA spokesperson further stated that the suspected accused had also been taken into custody.

Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have knowledge of the incident. As per our information, the victim is in the hospital and is undergoing treatment." He further said, "Our High Commission in Canberra and Consulate in Sydney are in close touch with local authorities. We are also in contact with the family of the victim."

"Some of our officials met him in the hospital in Sydney. We have extended our consular services to him. We've also come to know that a suspect was taken into custody. Australian authorities will provide more details on the investigation," the MEA spokesperson said.

Bagchi further added that the ministry has requested the Australian High Commission to expedite the travel documents of the family members of the victim so that they can travel urgently to Australia. "I'm happy to hear that it's done," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed.

Indian student stabbed multiple times in Australia

A 28-year-old Indian student in Australia was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen by a man who allegedly demanded cash. According to the New South Wales Police Force, the incident took place on October 6, when the victim was walking along the Pacific Highway. The victim has been identified as Shubham Garg. The police have reportedly arrested a 27-year-old suspect, Daniel Norwood.

Norwood allegedly threatened Shubham and demanded cash from him. After Garg refused, he was allegedly stabbed a number of times. The assailant then fled from the crime scene, reported The Australia Today. Shubham Garg came to Australia in September 2022 to pursue his PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales. He had completed his master's degree from IIT Madras.