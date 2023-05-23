'Mutual Trust' Translated Into Greater 'cooperation': PM Modi On India-Australia Ties

As PM Modi arrived in Australia, he made a statement on the relationship between India and Australia, reported ANI citing an interview with The Australian Newspaper. While describing the relationship between the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the high degree of mutual trust between the two nations has naturally translated into greater cooperation over time, especially on defence and security matters. Further, he added that he wants to elevate the bilateral relationship between the two countries to the "next level", which would entail deeper defence ties to support the creation of an "open and free" Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi in Australia to boost ties with Australia

In an interview, while talking about the relationship between Australia and India, PM Modi said, "The Indo-Pacific faces a number of challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, terrorism, security of the sea lanes of communication, piracy, illegal fishing among others."

Further, he added, "India believes that these challenges can be addressed only through shared efforts." PM Modi has also stressed that he wanted both countries to realise their "true potential" of closer defence and security ties.

The relationship between New Delhi and Canberra has been nourished by the fast-growing Indian diaspora residing there, said PM Narendra Modi. It is to be noted that PM Modi reached Sydney on Monday on the third and last leg of his six-day, three nations trip. He would also meet his "dear friend" that is his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

"Our people-to-people contacts remain a strong pillar of our partnership. The Indian diaspora in Australia has increased over the past years," said PM Modi.

Indian Diaspora in Australia

While talking about the Indian Diaspora in Australia he highlighted it as a "living bridge" between the two countries and is connected by a love for cricket, fostering the bilateral connection. "We have progressed significantly in the areas of defence, security. investment, education, water, climate change and renewable energy, sports, science, health, culture, among others," said PM Narendra Modi during his interview with The Australian newspaper, in Sydney.

PM Modi touched down in Sydney on May 22, where he was welcomed by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and other officials. In this two-day visit, PM Modi will meet his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese and hold a bilateral meeting, in addition to meeting with business executives. PM Modi will also be meeting the 750,000-strong Indian diaspora and addressing a 'mega-event' at Sydney Olympic Park.

In the bilateral meetings between the two countries, the leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation, said the official statement released by the Australian government. Members of the Indian diaspora in Australia also welcomed PM Modi as they chanted slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram", upon his arrival.