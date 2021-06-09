Prince Charles, Camilla's Self-proclaimed 'love Child' Shares New Comparison Photos

An Australian man who has continued to claim that he is a “love child” of Prince Charles and his second wife, Camilla has recently shared another comparison photos with his so-called ‘parents.’ Engineer Simon Dorante-day, from Australia, has posted another set of photos that according to him is a fresh “proof” of his bizarre outlandish claim that he belongs to the Britsih royal family. Last week, the 55-year-old has uploaded two photos of himself against two of the Duchess of Cornwall on Facebook saying, “If you can't see it now you really aren't looking."

Dorante-Day, according to Mirror, has fathered at least nine children himself and has previously shared comparison shots with Prince of Wales as well as an image of his son Liam alongside the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II in her 20s to lay emphasis on his claims. The Australian man is convinced that the heir apparent to the throne and Camilla conceived him as teenagers when Prince Charles was 17 and Duchess of Cornwall was 18. This is several years before the couple is believed to have met for the first time in 1970.

Dorante-Day claims that he was then adopted. What he calls his adoptive parents, Winifred and Ernest were employed as a cook and gardener for the British monarch and Prince Philip. He also says that in several instances, his parents informed him that he was a royal son. After already failing in the previous three legal attempts, Dorante-Day has again filed documents to the Australian High Court demanding the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to take DNA tests. Dorante-Day’s followers on Facebook appeared to buy into his explanations and one of the internet users wrote, “Oh I see it plain and clear in my opinion."

4-year Old Thinks He's The Reincarnation Of Princess Diana

Famous Australian television presenter David Campbell said that his 4-year-old son Billy Campbell is of the belief that he is the reincarnated version of Lady Diana Spencer. Billy was born almost two decades after the tragic death of the Princess in a car crash in Paris in 1997. His obsession with Diana came to the fore when at the age of 2 Billy had pointed to a card with Diana's picture on it claiming it was him when he was a Princess. ‘Look! It’s me when I was a princess’,” the toddler had cried, according to his father.

IMAGE: Facebook/AP