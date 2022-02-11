QUAD Meet: World Leaders Support ASEAN Consensus In Myanmar Crisis; Bat For Implementation

During the QUAD meet in Melbourne, Australia, Indian Minister of External Affairs (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed a wide range of topics including the Myanmar coup.

The leaders were asked about the discussions that they had regarding Myanmar as the United States has imposed fresh actions on Myanmar, which has not been done by other QUAD members. EAM Jaishankar stated that they will continue to support the countries that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in their effort to uphold peace and stability in the Asian-Pacific region, adding that their centrality is important to recognise.

What did the leaders say about the Myanmar situation?

US State Secretary Antony Blinken stated that the situation in Myanmar is deeply concerning and troubling for everyone. He further said that the violence has increased in the country and that Myanmar has just completed the one year anniversary of the military coup. Blinken stated that the US very much supports the ASEAN consensus and that they want to see it implemented. The US Secretary of State said that the US wants to make sure that Myanmar continues to receive humanitarian assistance, and that the arms stay out. The Japan Foreign Minister also agreed with Blinken stating that ASEAN consensus should be implemented quickly and that ASEAN consensus should be supported in order to deal with the Myanmar situation.

Australia's Foreign Minister Payne also acknowledged the situation in Myanmar and the detention of Australian Professor Sean Turnell, who was detained in Myanmar on February 6. Payne said that this is a case of arbitrary detention and that she has thanked her counterparts for their role in continuing to advocate for the release of Professor Turner, as Australia does constantly.

EAM Jaishankar stated that the fact that Myanmar is moulded in a different direction is something that troubles all of them. He said that he strongly backs the ASEAN position on Myanmar, that India is concerned as a land neighbour and that they have some specific concerns on Myanmar which also guides their thinking and concerns about the insurgents operating in the country, who some months ago killed a military officer and his family. Dr. Jaishankar also said that they are concerned about the ongoing COVID pandemic and lack of vaccines in the country and the humanitarian crisis which is arising from food shortage. However, the External Affairs Minister stated that while they are concerned, they don't follow the policy of national sanctions.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar, AP