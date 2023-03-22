Queensland Museum Of Australia Discovers 'Euoplos Dignitas' Gigantic Trapdoor Spider

A rare and gigantic trapdoor spider has been found by researchers at the Queensland Museum of Australia. This rarest species has been discovered hiding beneath a trapdoor made of silk and soil west of Brisbane. The name of this new species is derived from the Latin dignitas meaning dignity or greatness, reflecting the impressive size and nature of the spider, as per the press release by Queensland Museum Network. Although, the scientific name of this rare spider ' is 'Euoplos dignitas'.

Queensland Museum of Australia discovered a rare form of a spider!

Euoplos Dignitas' body is approximately 5 cm (2 inches) in length, not including the legs. The spider is a large trapdoor spider that lives in open woodland habitats and builds its burrows in the black soils of the Central Queensland region, as per researchers at the Queensland Museum of Australia. Taking to Facebook, Queensland Museum wrote, "New species alert! Our scientists have described a rare and giant species of trapdoor spider only found in the Brigalow Belt, Central Queensland. Euoplos dignitas live in open woodland habitats building their burrows in black soil. Unfortunately, much of its habitat has been lost due to land clearing, making it likely to be an endangered species."

Further, they have also shared pictures of the Male Euoplos dignitas and Female Euoplos dignitas. This rare spider has been located at very few locations around Eidsvold and Monto in Central Queensland. It has become an endangered species as it has lost much of its habitat. On the Facebook post by the Museum, one of the Facebook users wrote: "Terrifyingly huge", in the comment section. Whereas, another user by the name of Addison Bongers wrote: "Plenty of them in Biloela. Have seen a few come up out of the creek after a rain event."