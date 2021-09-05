Steve Irwin's Daughter's Post On His 15th Death Anniversary Leaves Netizens Emotional

Steve Irwin's daughter has shared a heartfelt message on social media on his 15th death anniversary, leaving netizens teary-eyed. Steve Irwin was an Australian zookeeper, television personality and wildlife expert. Bindi Irwin, an environmentalist like her father, on September 4, shared two photographs with her dad and that of her five-month-old daughter Grace Warrior. In her Instagram post, Bindi said her daughter lights up whenever she watched her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector. "I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior," she wrote.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight regarding the emotional social media post, Bindi said she felt lucky to introduce her daughter to her grandfather through his documentaries. "It’s really special," added Bindi. Meanwhile, Steve’s wife, Terri Irwin, who had also hosted the popular television series The Crocodile Hunter with her husband, took to the microblogging site to pay tribute to her late husband. While sharing an old photograph of Steve's, his widow Terri remembered the tremendous work done by her late husband. "Today is a special day to remember Steve’s mission and message. He was determined to inspire us to be Wildlife Warriors, protecting wildlife & wild places," said Terri on a Twitter post. She went on to say, "We can honour his legacy by remembering that every animal is precious...even the ones with big teeth!."

Today is a special day to remember Steve’s mission and message. He was determined to inspire us to be Wildlife Warriors, protecting wildlife & wild places. We can honour his legacy by remembering that every animal is precious...even the ones with big teeth!#NationalWildlifeDay pic.twitter.com/IIi6bOuenM — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2021

Who is Steve Irwin?

Stephen Robert Irwin, aka "The Crocodile Hunter", was an Australian zookeeper, television personality and wildlife expert. He grew up around crocodiles and other reptiles, and after completing his education, he chose wildlife documentary as his career. Soon, Irwin achieved worldwide fame from the television series The Crocodile Hunter, an internationally broadcast wildlife documentary series. He co-hosted with the series his wife, Terri. He was killed accidentally on 4 September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a documentary in Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

