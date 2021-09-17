Territorial Tensions Becoming Challenging In South China Sea: Australian High Commission

The Australian High Commission noted that a great power competition is intensifying, with territorial tensions in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and elsewhere becoming more challenging. "Visibly a pacific military capability is proceeding at an unprecedented rate," it added. This came after US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the new trilateral security alliance, AUKUS, in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

China is the driving force behind it because it has the world's largest military, said Australian High Commission. The globe is undergoing a modernization effort. According to the Australian High Commission, strengthening Australia's nuclear capacity through nuclear submarines is part of Australia's contribution to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It strengthens Australia's strategic position and helps us to better control the destiny of our area. According to the commission, Australia made the decision in response to shifting strategic conditions.

It went on to say that Australia is working to achieve an inclusive regional order in which all states' rights are respected. It noted, "We want to contribute strategic reassurance measures that ensure no one country believes they can advance their strategic ambitions to conflict."

It's not about the provocation of a specific regime or power, but about ensuring that we have the capabilities to work with India and other countries to avoid the type of behaviour that threatens peace and security in the Indo-Pacific today and in the future, stated Australian High Commission.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the country's foreign and defence ministries have spoken to their Indian counterparts about the AUKUS agreement to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, said Australian envoy Barry O'Farrell on Friday. "Australian PM, our ministers for Foreign Affairs and Defence have spoken to their Indian counterparts to inform them about the decision. The decision has been taken after deep consideration," O’Farrell stated. "This decision was taken after an assessment of the capability required to meet a more challenging strategic environment. Nuclear powered submarines will provide Australia with the right capability," he added.

Australia and the South China Sea

According to a study by the Lowy Institute, Australia has major interests in the South China Sea, both economically in terms of freedom of trade and navigation, and geopolitically, because the US is committed to maintaining the region's rules-based order. Since 1980, Australia has been conducting Operation Gateway, its own aircraft surveillance missions in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. P-3 Orion maritime aircraft do these patrols, and China has vocally challenged some of them. While Australia has not executed a surface FONOP like the US Navy, it does conduct naval presence patrols, exercises, and port calls throughout the region on a regular basis. As Washington's closest partner in the region, Australia may face increasing pressure from the US to assert itself in the South China Sea beyond diplomatic comments supporting freedom of navigation.

