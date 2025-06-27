Australian CEO, 58, Allegedly Stabbed by 15-Year-Old at House Party

Greg Josephson, a 58-year-old Australian entrepreneur and co-founder of youth fashion brand Universal Store, was allegedly stabbed to death during a house party he hosted at his mansion in the upscale Brisbane suburb of Clayfield on Thursday night.

According to police, the gathering included around 30 teenagers. Among them was a 15-year-old boy, known personally to Josephson, who has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Authorities believe an altercation broke out between the two during the event, during which the teen allegedly grabbed a household item and stabbed Josephson.

When police arrived at the property, Josephson was found critically injured but still alive. Despite immediate response, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators noted that many of the teens present were unaware of the incident until police intervened.

All attendees remained at the location except the suspect, who was later found on a nearby street.

Detective Acting Superintendent Craig Williams described the scene as chaotic due to the party atmosphere. “It was a confusing situation because it was a party, obviously, and when police turn up at a party it was confusing until obviously all persons present understood what was going on and why police were there,” he said.

He confirmed that the alleged murder weapon was recovered and that early findings point to the 15-year-old acting alone. The boy was questioned and has been officially charged with murder.

In a statement released to media, a spokesperson for Universal Store confirmed Josephson’s passing: “We wanted to share the sad news that Greg Josephson, who founded our company and played a significant role until 2018, has recently passed away.”

Josephson founded Universal Store with his brother Michael in 1999, opening the first location in Carindale, Brisbane. The pair sold the company in 2018 for approximately $100 million. As of late 2023, the brand had expanded to over 80 retail outlets across Australia.

At the time of his death, Josephson was serving as CEO of Josephson Holdings and had previously held senior roles at major companies including Westfield and Lendlease.