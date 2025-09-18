Australian Jain temples To Be Built With 3,000 Tonnes Of Marble From Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Australian High Commission in India on Thursday announced that marble from Rajasthan, the same stone used in building the Taj Mahal, will be sent to Australia for the construction of new Jain temples in Melbourne and Sydney. Nearly 3,000 tonnes of Rajasthani marble will be shipped to fulfil the long-awaited dream of Australia's 6,000-strong Jain community. Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green highlighted the development in a post on X.

"Rajasthan's timeless marbles - the same stone that built the Taj Mahal are heading to Australia. Nearly 3,000 tonnes will soon shape new Jain temples in Melbourne & Sydney, as Australia's 6,000-strong Jain community builds a legacy of faith & heritage," he wrote.

Earlier in June, the High Commission shared about Victoria's first Jain temple under construction in Melbourne.

"The Jain community in #Melbourne is building Victoria's first Jain temple, crafted from 1,500 tonnes of marble from #Rajasthan. A symbol of dedication, heritage, and the strength of Australia's diverse, multicultural fabric, the high commission posted on Facebook. The temple is expected to be completed by next year, marking the first-ever Jain temple in Australia, with construction in Melbourne already underway.

Jainism, an ancient Indian religion, is based on principles of non-violence and personal spiritual development. The Melbourne Shwetambar Jain Sangh (MSJS), founded in 2007, is at the centre of these efforts. MSJS is a not-for-profit organisation based in Melbourne. The group has worked for years to promote the philosophy and teachings of Jainism among the growing Jain population in Victoria.

As per its website, MSJS engages families and individuals in various religious and cultural activities, ensuring that Melbourne's Jain community remains connected to its spiritual roots. The announcement comes at a time when the Australian High Commission in India is also promoting cultural ties between the two nations.