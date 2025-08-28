Australian Minister Slams Tariffs on India, Says We Want Diversified Markets

World News: Australian Trade Minister Donald Edward Farrell has strongly criticised the US tariffs on India, saying that Australia stands firmly for free and fair trade. In his recent interview, Farrell stated, “we are a country that believes in free and fair trade. We don’t support the imposition of tariffs whether on Australia or India.”

Expressing his views on free trade and broader markets, Farrell further added, “We do not support the imposition of tariffs, we believe in open trade.”

His comments come amid growing tensions over protectionist trade policies, particularly those stemming from the United States. In response, Australia has formally raised concerns with Washington, urging a move away from tariff-based trade barriers and advocating for a return to free, fair, and open trade practices.

Farrell also praised India’s accelerating economic growth, describing it as a “thriving democracy” and a “land of fantastic opportunities.” He reiterated Australia’s intent to deepen bilateral ties, especially in sectors like critical minerals, education, and agriculture.