'Awam Crying': Pakistani Actor Hina Bayat Says No Water in Karachi Airport Washrooms Amid Govt's Development Claims

New Delhi: In a viral video, Pakistani actress Hina Bayat calls out the dismal state of basic facilities at Karachi International Airport. On Yaum-e-Takbeer, a day marked to celebrate Pakistan’s nuclear achievements, Bayat exposed an embarrassing truth, there was no water in the airport's washrooms.

The video, shot on-site, shows the actress expressing her shock and disappointment over the lack of water on such a significant national day, even as the government loudly proclaims its “development success stories.”

No Water, But Plenty of Excuses

In the video, Bayat questioned how institutions and systems in Pakistan have declined so severely. “Why is no one ready to admit these mistakes? So many new projects are announced every day, but old, essential infrastructure is neglected,” she said.

Her statement seems a recurring theme in Pakistan’s governance, grand announcements, photo ops, and foreign loans take center stage, while critical domestic services rot from neglect.

The timing of the video couldn’t be more symbolic. Yaum-e-Takbeer, observed to remember Pakistan’s 1998 nuclear tests, is meant to stir national pride. Yet, the inability to maintain water supply at a major airport paints a picture of a country struggling to keep the taps running while boasting of missile capabilities.

Celebrate What Exactly? Netizens React

While Bayat urged her fellow citizens to reflect on the dire condition of public infrastructure, Indian social media users didn’t hold back.

One user wrote, “She said ‘Pakistan ki achievements celebrate karni chahiye’, Achievement for taking $1B loan from IMF and $2B from Turkey?”

Another mocked, “Aunty, achievement celebrate karne ke liye pehle achievement honi bhi to chahiye.”

Pakistan Could Die of Hunger?

This comes days after Pakistani politician Syed Ali Zafar’s outburst calling India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty a “water bomb”.

His statement, “Hum agar yeh paani ka crisis nahi solve karenge toh hum bhooke mar sakte hain (If we don't solve this water crisis, we may die of hunger) is less a plea and more an unintended confession. For a country that built an entire identity on exporting terror, it now admits it cannot survive without India’s rivers.

India’s Action

After the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, India responded not just with words but with action, putting the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

PM Modi’s message during a rally was crystal clear, “Pakistan will not get a single drop of water that belongs to India.”

“Playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly. This is India's resolve and no one in the world can deter us from this commitment," he added.