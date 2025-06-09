Axiom 4 Mission Aims To Conduct Around 60 Scientific Studies

Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), a groundbreaking private spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS), is poised to launch on June 10, 2025, at 8:22 a.m. EDT from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Operated by Axiom Space in partnership with SpaceX and NASA, the mission will carry a diverse crew of four astronauts from the United States, India, Poland, and Hungary, marking a historic milestone for international space exploration. The crew will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting an ambitious array of scientific research, educational outreach, and commercial activities.

A Diverse and Historic Crew

Leading the mission is Commander Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space’s director of human spaceflight, who holds the record for the longest cumulative time in space by an American astronaut. As pilot, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will become the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, marking India’s return to human spaceflight since 1984.

Mission specialists include Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, a European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut from Poland, and Tibor Kapu, a mechanical engineer representing Hungary’s HUNOR program. This mission is the first crewed spaceflight for Poland since 1978 and for Hungary since 1980, and it is the first time astronauts from these nations will stay aboard the ISS. “This mission is a testament to human ingenuity and teamwork,” Whitson said. “Each crew member brings unique strengths, making Ax-4 not just a scientific endeavor but a symbol of global collaboration.”

A Look at the Research Agenda

Ax-4 is set to conduct approximately 60 scientific studies and activities involving 31 countries, including the U.S., India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, and the United Arab Emirates. The experiments focus on microgravity research in fields such as human physiology, materials science, biology, and Earth observation, aiming to yield insights for both space exploration and terrestrial applications.

Notable experiments include ISRO’s seven microgravity studies to support India’s Gaganyaan mission, Poland’s Ignis mission featuring an AI-based data processing unit, and Hungary’s investigations into human health in space. Axiom Space has partnered with the Limitless Space Institute to conduct student-designed experiments from Brazil and Nigeria, such as studying pendulum properties and collision dynamics in microgravity.