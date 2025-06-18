No Mercy, Will Show To Zionist Regime: Ayatollah Khamenei Day After Donald Trump’s ‘Unconditional Surrender’ Warning

New Delhi: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his latest televised address amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, warned of severe retaliation against Israel and issued a stern caution to the United States as aerial attacks between the two nations continued into their sixth consecutive day.

“Israel has made a grave mistake and will face consequences. Iran will not forgive violation of its airspace,” he said.

Supreme Leader Vows Retaliation, Rejects Peace Terms

Khamenei declared that Iran would not accept any externally imposed ceasefire or surrender, signaling Tehran’s firm stance in the escalating conflict.

“The Zionist regime made a big mistake and will be punished for its actions. Our people will not spare the blood of their martyrs and will not stop violating their country’s airspace,” he said.

He emphasized that the Iranian armed forces were fully prepared to defend the nation and had the full support of both government and citizens.

Turning his attention to the United States, Khamenei warned that any American military action would invite serious and lasting repercussions.

“Our armed forces are ready to defend the homeland, supported by officials and all segments of the nation. The Americans should know that the Iranian nation will not surrender and that any military intervention by them will undoubtedly cause irreparable damage,” he said.

The warning came in response to recent comments from US President Donald Trump, who made veiled threats on social media aimed directly at the Iranian leadership.

Trump Demands Iran’s Surrender, Threatens Supreme Leader

In a series of posts on Truth Social, President Trump claimed that the United States had “total control over the skies of Tehran” and intelligence on Khamenei’s whereabouts. “We are not going to take him out (kill!) at least not for now,” Trump wrote, adding, “Our patience is wearing thin.” He concluded with a bold demand for Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Shortly after the posts, Khamenei responded with a cryptic and defiant message: “The battle begins. Ali returns to Khaybar,” invoking historical Islamic symbolism tied to resistance and combat. He added, “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.”

Heavy Civilian Casualties Reported in Iran

As hostilities raged on Wednesday, explosions echoed through Tehran following another night of intense Israeli airstrikes. According to Iran’s Health Ministry, at least 585 people have been killed and 1,326 injured since the start of the conflict last Friday. The Israeli air raids reportedly targeted multiple sites across the Iranian capital, including the District 18 area near Mehrabad airport.

Iran Launches Missile Strikes on Tel Aviv