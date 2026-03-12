Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Wife Alive, Reports Of Her Death Fake: Iranian Media

Tehran: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh is still alive, Iranian media reported, adding that earlier reports of her death were not correct. Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh was injured in the US-Israeli airstrikes on the late Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's official residence in Tehran. While Khamenei was assassinated in the airstrike, his wife was injured and was subsequently hospitalised.

Earlier, it was reported that Bagherzadeh passed away one day after her husband's death on February 28. However, Iranian media Fars News has now claimed that Bagherzadeh is still alive. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei, who has succeeded him as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, also did not mention his mother during his first statement following his appointment to the post.