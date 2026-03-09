Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran's Supreme Leader Amid Trump's 'Won't Last Long' Threats

Tehran: Amid US President Donald Trump's warning that any leader chosen Iran's Supreme Leader, without American approval, “won't last long”, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been selected as the nation's Supreme Leader. The Iranian state television confirmed on Sunday that the Assembly of Experts, the clerical body tasked with the succession, reportedly finalised the vote under heavy pressure from military hardliners who asserted that a leadership vacuum during active hostilities would be dangerous for national security.

The appointment was the first hereditary transfer of power since the 1979 Revolution, a decision which followed after the assassination of Mojtaba's father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a precision Israeli airstrike on February 28, leading to a massive conflict in the Middle East.

According to reports, Khamenei's second-born son, Mojtaba has long been a powerful but enigmatic figure within the halls of Tehran’s ‘Beit-e Rahbari (Office of the Supreme Leader)’. Despite never holding an elected office or a formal government title, he has operated for decades as an important gatekeeper and power broker, building strong alliances within the security services. The analysts suggested that Mojtaba's rise signals a definitive win for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who view the 56-year-old newly appointed Supreme Leader as a "rejuvenated" version of his father, who is familiar with the regime’s secret networks and military strategy.

However, the appointment drew a sharp rebuke from Donald Trump, who labelled succession unacceptable and monarchical. Speaking from Air Force One, Trump threatened that any leader chosen without American approval would face a short tenure, adding that the United States would not tolerate a continuation of the previous administration's regional aggression.

The analysts suggested that the younger Khamenei, as the new Commander-in-Chief, inherits a nation embroiled in a multi-front war, with Israeli strikes firing in the heart of Tehran and US naval assets tightening a blockade in the Gulf. His first priority will be overseeing the ‘Wave 29’ missile strikes recently launched against Tel Aviv and US regional bases. As the IRGC now responds directly to him, Mojtaba’s first few days in power will be defined by whether he chooses to pursue his father’s ‘red flag of revenge’ or seeks a different path to preserve the Islamic Republic’s survival amidst an existential threat.

‘Man In The Shadows’ Mojtaba Khamenei

The regional analysts have been describing Mojtaba Khamenei as the “man in the shadows” for years, a figure who held immense influence without the burden of public scrutiny. As per the analysts, he gained his first experience in the Habib Battalion during the Iran-Iraq War, a practice that allowed him to forge deep bonds with the members who now lead the IRGC. Reportedly, these "wartime brothers" were instrumental in pushing the Assembly of Experts to bypass traditional seniority and religious rank in favour of a leader who could immediately command the respect of the armed forces.

It is being claimed that the process of appointing Mojtaba was full of internal tension and security challenges. Reports suggested that initial electoral sessions in the holy city of Qom were disrupted by Israeli bombardment, forcing the Assembly of Experts to conduct several rounds of voting via secure online links. While some senior clerics expressed concern that a father-to-son succession would make the Islamic Republic resemble the monarchy it overthrew, the IRGC’s heavy pressure ultimately silenced dissent. "The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority, has been determined," confirmed Mohsen Heydari, a member of the selection body, reflecting the regime's desire for a unified front.

Mojtaba's Challenges And Targets

The new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei assumed his role with a symbolic target on his back. Both Israel and the United States have vowed to pursue every successor who continues the path of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The IDF’s Farsi account issued a stern warning on social media, stating that they would not hesitate to target those who seek to maintain the current regime, calling it a “terror regime”. As Mojtaba steps, he faces the task of managing months-long intense war capability, as claimed by his generals, while also facing domestic unrest, where civilian reactions to his father’s death have been widely divided.