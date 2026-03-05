Videos Show Smoke and Flames After Iranian Drone Strike in Azerbaijan

On Thursday, Azerbaijan strongly denounced drone attacks launched from Iranian territory that struck the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, damaging infrastructure and injuring civilians.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the incident occurred around midday on March 5, when two drones crossed the border. One hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan Airport, while another landed near a school in Shakarabad village. The ministry confirmed that two civilians were injured and airport facilities sustained damage.

This image taken from a video shows damages at the Nakhchivan International Airport following what Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said was a drone attack carried out by Iran on its exclave of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

“This attack against the territory of Azerbaijan violates international law and escalates regional tensions,” the statement declared.

Azerbaijan demanded accountability from Tehran, calling for a full investigation and urgent measures to prevent future incidents. “We expect the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide a clear explanation, conduct an appropriate inquiry, and ensure such attacks are not repeated,” the ministry said, adding that Azerbaijan reserves the right to respond.

Advertisement

This image taken from a video shows damages at the Nakhchivan International Airport following what Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said was a drone attack carried out by Iran on its exclave of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

In response, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where officials lodged a formal protest and delivered a diplomatic note.

This image taken from a video shows damages at the Nakhchivan International Airport following what Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said was a drone attack carried out by Iran on its exclave of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

The ministry emphasized that the strikes contradict international norms and contribute to instability in the region.

Advertisement