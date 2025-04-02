She Saw It Coming—Baba Vanga’s 2025 Predictions That Came True

While many remain skeptical about Baba Vanga’s predictions due to the lack of solid proof, the accuracy of some past events keeps her prophecies in the spotlight | Image: AP

New Delhi: She saw it coming again. Decades after her passing, the chilling predictions of blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga continue to hit the headlines. Renowned for her uncanny foresight, she is said to have foretold major global events, from 9/11 to Brexit.

Now, yet another of her startling prophecies for 2025 has come true, sparking fresh intrigue about what else lies ahead. With predictions spanning from global turmoil to groundbreaking scientific advancements, her vision of the future is as unsettling as it is fascinating. Here’s a look at the Baba Vanga prophecy that became reality in 2025—and what might be coming next.



With the year still in its early months, much remains uncertain, but according to reports, Vanga foresaw several unsettling events for the world in 2025. She allegedly predicted major world moments, including 9/11, Princess Diana’s tragic death, and the rise of China.

Among her grim forecasts for 2025, Vanga reportedly warned of devastating earthquakes, a war in Europe, and a global economic catastrophe. Some sources even claim she predicted that the downfall of humanity would begin this year, with the world ultimately coming to an end in 5079.

While there is no official record verifying these prophecies, one prediction has already hit disturbingly close to reality.

On March 28, a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and parts of Thailand, leaving thousands dead and causing widespread destruction, aligning eerily with Vanga’s supposed warning of shattering earthquakes in 2025.

The tremors didn’t end there. Another powerful earthquake, measuring 7.1 in magnitude, struck Tonga, an island nation in Oceania, triggering a tsunami warning and adding to the series of seismic disasters unfolding in 2025.

Baba Vanga’s Chilling Timeline for Humanity’s Fate

2025: A devastating conflict will break out in Europe, significantly reducing the continent’s population.

2028: Humanity will begin exploring Venus as a potential energy source.

2033: The polar ice caps will melt, causing a dramatic rise in global sea levels.

2076: Communism will spread across nations worldwide.

2130: Humans will make contact with extraterrestrial life.

2170: A catastrophic drought will impact much of the world.

3005: Earth will engage in a war with a Martian civilization.

3797: The planet will become uninhabitable, forcing humanity to leave Earth.

5079: The world will come to an end.