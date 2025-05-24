Back to Spending 24x7 At Work: Elon Musk After X Faces Massive Back-To-Back Outages In Past Two Days

Washington: X CEO and DOGE head in Donald Trump's administration, Elon Musk has said that he will go back spending 24X7 hours at work and sleeping in conference, server, factory rooms, after his social media company cum microblogging platform, formerly Twitter, faced massive global outages in the past two days.

Taking to X, Elon Musk wrote, “I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla plus Starship launch next week, as we have critical technologies rolling out.”

“As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made. The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not,” he added.

X witnessed a massive global outage on Saturday after users worldwide reported multiple issues including not able to access the feed, post video tweets, sending Direct Messages among others.

The outage on Saturday first erupted at around 5:47 PM and peaked around 6:17 PM when over 2,000 users reported issues worldwide.

The outage once again peaked after 6:30 PM when globally over 23,000 people reported issues while accessing the social media platform.

In India, cities including Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Agra, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cuttack, Patna, Agra, and Guwahati have reported issues while using the microblogging platform.

According to Downdetector, 47 per cent users reported issues with X App, 33 per cent of them reported login issues while 20 per cent of them faced problem with the website.