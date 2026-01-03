Ballari Partyworkers' Clash: Superintendent of Police Suspended, Karnataka BJP Says Fatal Shot Fired By Congress

Ballari: After clashes broke out in Karnataka's Ballari between BJP and Congress MLAs over a minor dispute over a 'Valmiki Jayanti' banner, which culminated into the death of a Congress party worker killed by gunshot injuries, the Congress government in Karnataka has now suspended Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur, IPS with immediate effect pending inquiry.

The state government reasoned that the step was necessitated after the officer's alleged failure to effectively handle a clash and stone-pelting incident during the unveiling of the Valmiki Maharishi statue at SP Circle and for not properly briefing senior officers on the ground situation.

Karnataka BJP Files Complaint

Meanwhile the Karnataka BJP filed a complaint regarding the violence in Ballari to the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka, M A Saleem, on Friday.

Karnataka State Legislative Council LoP and BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy claimed that Congress MLA Bharath Reddy and his supporters fired the gun, which ultimately took the life of one of their own party workers. Narayanaswamy also questioned the basis for the complaint lodged against Janardhan Reddy, claiming that the MLA was not at fault in the dispute.

Siddaramaiah Orders Enquiry

In reaction to the violence at Ballari, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday informed that he has asked for an enquiry into the clash outside BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy's residence.

"I have asked for an enquiry into the case and from which gun bullet was fired and how it started. There were gunmen, and bullets were also fired in the air. A person called Rajshekar died," he said.

What Happened At Ballari

Supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA G Janardhana Reddy engaged in a clash outside the latter's residence in Ballari late night on Thursday. Janardhana Reddy's supporters had objected to putting up banners for an upcoming event to install the Valmiki statue on January 3. The dispute initially started as a verbal altercation but it soon escalated into violent clashes, followed by stone-pelting, and later firing, which prompted police to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

How The Two Parties Reacted

Blaming Bharath Reddy for the violence in Ballari, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said, "The riot occurred from MLA, Bharath Reddy's side. What was the need to put up flex banners inside the compound of Janardhan Reddy's house? Was it wrong for Sriramulu to question this? Even after the police removed the flex, was there a need to put it up again? Was it necessary for Satish Reddy to place a chair, sit there, and get the flex banners put up? This is a symbol of Congress's goonda culture."