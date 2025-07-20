Balochistan: The Baloch freedom fighters killed a serving Major in the Pakistan Army in another brazen attack in Quetta, drawing attention to the volatile region of Balochistan. The incident, which occurred in the Al Jabal area of Quetta, resulted in the instant death of Major Anwar Kakar, who was targeted using a magnetic bomb. The attack illustrated the escalating violence in Balochistan, where the Pakistani military has been locked in a protracted conflict with separatist groups seeking greater autonomy and rights for the Baloch people.

The region of Balochistan has long been plagued by human rights abuses, economic exploitation, and military operations, fueling widespread resentment and anger among the local population.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and other separatist groups have been waging a war of independence against Pakistan for decades, citing grievances over economic exploitation, human rights abuses, and lack of autonomy. The attack on Major Kakar is seen as another major blow to the Pakistani military, which has been struggling to quell the growing tensions in the region. The recent attack again showed that the Baloch freedom fighters are willing to risk everything to fight for their rights and freedom.

According to reports, Major Kakar was targeted in a magnetic bomb attack in the Al Jabal area of Quetta. The blast was powerful enough to kill the officer instantly. The BLA has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was a targeted strike against a key military official. Major Kakar served in various capacities in the Pakistan Army, including a stint in Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The analysts stated that the attack on Major Kakar was part of a larger conflict that has been raging in Balochistan for decades. The region has been plagued by violence, human rights abuses, and economic exploitation, leading to massive resentment and anger among the local population. The Baloch people have long been demanding greater autonomy, economic justice, and an end to military operations in the region.