Baloch Liberation Army Claims 7 More Attacks Under Operation Herof In Balochistan

Quetta: Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) freedom fighters claimed they carried out 7 separate operations in Ornach, Panjgur, Kalat, Noshki and Sibi, including blockades on main highways, IED and armed attacks on occupying forces, during which agents were neutralised and check posts captured.

The latest freedom operations were part of coordinated attacks under the Baloch Liberation Army's Operation Herof 2.0 military exercise during which a total of 78 operations were carried out at 58 locations.

On Saturday night, Baloch Liberation Army freedom fighters maintained control of the highway at Ornach Cross in the Khuzdar area for over 2 hours.

During the blockade snap checks continued, while 2 vehicles involved in looting Baloch national resources were targeted. Fighters also captured a Levies Force post and set it on fire.

BLA freedom fighters targeted a post of occupying Pakistani army at Nokabad in Panjgur on Sunday night. Fighters attacked occupying army with automatic weapons, while rocket launchers and several shells using grenade launchers were fired at enemy army.

The attack lasted more than 25 minutes during which at least 2 occupying army personnel were eliminated and 5 were injured.

In another operation, freedom fighters seized cameras installed by occupying Pakistani army in the Paroom Jain area of Panjgur.

Freedom fighters targeted occupying Pakistani army Bomb Disposal Squad personnel in a remote-controlled IED attack in the Garap area of Kalat while they were engaged in a clearance operation. In the attack 2 enemy personnel were elim-inated.

Freedom fighters neutralized 4 agents of Pakistani intelligence agencies in the Galangor area of Noshki.

These included Moin son of Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Pakpattan; Huzaifa son of Muhammad Latif, resident of Pakpattan; Imran Ali son of Maqsood Ahmed and Irfan Ali son of Maqsood Ahmed, resident of Raheem Yar Khan.

On May 9, the said agents were arrested by Baloch Liberation Army freedom fighters in the Ahmedwal area of Noshki during a blockade. During interrogation, agents confessed that they were working as agents for the Pakistani army and its intelligence agencies in disguise.

Baloch Liberation Army freedom fighters targeted an occupying Pakistani army post at the railway station in Sibi with a hand grenade attack.

Similarly, freedom fighters targeted an occupying Pakistani army post in the Mathi area of Kachi with an armed attack, as a result of which at least 3 enemy army personnel were injured.