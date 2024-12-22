Balochistan Grapples with Severe Malnutrition: 49.6 Per Cent of Children at Risk

Balochistan: A recent nutrition survey has reported that 49.6 per cent of children in Balochistan are grappling with malnutrition, a development that has raised significant alarm among health experts.

According to the Balochistan Post, the report indicated that almost half of the children in Balochistan, spanning all 36 districts, are experiencing severe food insecurity.

Medical experts warn that malnutrition not only impairs children's growth and development but also weakens their immune systems, increasing their vulnerability to a range of diseases. For many of these children, illnesses like measles can be deadly, and their physical development and weight are notably below that of their peers.

Experts emphasise that these children need specialized care and close monitoring to meet their nutritional needs.

Balochistan has been facing a nutrition emergency since 2018, but reports indicate that the relevant departments have still not received the required funding to address the crisis. The absence of financial resources has left the Nutrition Directorate unable to implement effective strategies to combat malnutrition in the region.

Experts in Balochistan identify several key factors contributing to the issue, including poverty, poor breastfeeding practices, natural disasters like floods and droughts, and ongoing food shortages. They stress the urgent need for intervention to tackle these challenges.

Public calls are intensifying, urging the government to go beyond mere promises and implement real measures to address the nutrition crisis. As the situation continues to deteriorate, many argue that immediate, effective solutions are essential to prevent further harm to the health of children in the region.

Earlier, UNICEF issued a warning about an impending crisis, stating that nearly two million children are currently suffering from severe wasting or severe acute malnutrition.

UNICEF stated that these children are at an increased risk of death due to significant funding shortages for life-saving Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) in 12 countries, including Pakistan.