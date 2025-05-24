Baloch Journalist Abdul Latif Shot Dead By Pakistani Army-Linked Attackers In Front of Wife, Children

Balochistan: A Baloch journalist Abdul Latif Baloch was shot dead by Pakistani forces in the early hours of Saturday. According to reports, he was brutally killed at his home in Mashkay in the presence of his wife and children.

Further reports suggest that the attackers responsible for his killing were linked to the Pakistani Army.

Abdul Latif was a voice for the oppressed, highlighting the suffering, resistance, and courage of the Baloch people, who have faced torture at the hands of Pakistani forces and their affiliated attackers and terrorists.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee released a statement condemning the killing of Abdul Latif Baloch, stating, “In the early hours of May 24, 2025, at approximately 3:00 AM, journalist Abdul Latif Baloch was brutally assassinated inside his home in Mashkay, district Awaran, Balochistan, by Pakistani state-backed death squads. He was shot dead in front of his wife and children.”

Abdul Latif was more than just a journalist in a war-torn region. He was a voice for the oppressed, a documenter of Baloch suffering, resistance, and courage. In a land where speaking the truth is punished with bullets, his reporting made him a target of a state that views journalism as treason, the statement added.

Latif's assassination is not an isolated incident but part of Pakistan's ongoing "kill and dump" doctrine, a genocidal policy aimed at erasing Baloch identity and silencing all who resist.

Just months earlier, Abdul Latif's son, Saif Baloch, along with seven other family members, were forcibly disappeared by security forces and later killed, an alarming sign that entire families are being marked for elimination.