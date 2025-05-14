Balochistan Not Pakistan, Baloch Leader Declares Independence, Backs India's Stand on PoK

Quetta: Balochistan is not Pakistan, says Baloch representative Mir Yar Baloch, who boldly declared independence from Islamabad and called for support from India and the global community in their freedom struggle.

Citing decades of violence, torture, enforced disappearances, and human rights violations, Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch stated that the people of Balochistan have delivered their collective verdict, urging the world to recognise this reality and take action.

Taking to X, Mir Yar Baloch wrote, "Tum Maroge Hum Neklengy, Hum Nasal Bachany Nekly Hain, Aao Hamara Sath Do." (Baloch people across Pakistan-occupied Balochistan have taken to the streets, declaring their national verdict that Balochistan is not Pakistan. The world can no longer remain a silent spectator.)

Mir Yar Baloch also urged India for support, calling on Indian citizens including youth, YouTubers, and intellectuals not to refer to Baloch people as Pakistanis.

"Baloch Narrative!! Dear Indian patriotic media, YouTube comrades, and intellectuals defending Bharat, I urge you not to refer to Balochs as 'Pakistan’s own people.' We are not Pakistani; we are Balochistani. Pakistan’s own people are the Punjabis, who have never faced air bombings, enforced disappearances, or genocide," he stated in another post on X.

Mir Yar Baloch, a key figure in the Baloch freedom struggle against Pakistan, expressed support for India’s position on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and urged the international community to pressure Pakistan to vacate the region.