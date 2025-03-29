Heroic Act: Video Shows Fearless China Nurses Protecting Newborns During Deadly Myanmar Quake

Updated March 29th 2025, 11:38 IST
New Delhi: Nurses at a maternity center in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, did all they could to protect newborns when a deadly earthquake struck Myanmar, sending strong tremors across the border into Yunnan.
The video surfaced on the internet from China's maternity centers after the deadly earthquake hit Myanmar, sending tremors to China, Japan, and India.
The video shows two nurses from the Jingcheng Hospital's maternity center in Ruili, Yunnan, China, holding onto babies and grabbing incubators as the earth shakes violently.
As seen in the video, two heroes dressed in white keep holding the babies as they continue to slip away due to the tremors.
The internet is praising the nurses for their bravery in saving the newborns during this dire situation.
The powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 has reportedly claimed over 1,000 lives. The quake, which struck at 1:20 PM local time, caused widespread destruction, with strong tremors felt in Bangkok, China’s Ruili, and India’s northeast region. The tremors disrupted daily life, forcing people to evacuate buildings in panic.
In Bangkok, a high-rise building under construction collapsed due to the quake. Emergency responders have confirmed at least two deaths, while dozens remain trapped under the rubble. The collapse sent a massive dust cloud into the air, and rescue operations are underway to locate the missing workers.
