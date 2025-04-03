Bangkok Holds the Guinness World Record for the Longest Official Place Name: Know Its History and Meaning

Bangkok: PM Modi is currently visiting Bangkok and the Thai capital is well known for its vibrant culture, lively streets, and bustling nightlife. However, one lesser-known fact about the city is that it holds the Guinness World Record for the longest official place name.

The full name of Bangkok, "Krung Thep Maha Nakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit," translates to: “City of Angels, great city of immortals, magnificent city of nine gems, seat of the king, city of royal palaces, home of gods incarnate, erected by Vishvakarman at Indra's behest.”

This mouthful of a name is a tongue-twisting marathon!

The shorter, more commonly used name is Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, which means "City of Angels"—a name that reflects the city’s rich history and deep ties to mythology.

The name "Bangkok" itself comes from two words: "Bang," meaning village, and "Ko," meaning island. Bangkok was originally a village island situated on a stream, a characteristic that aligns with the city's many iconic waterways.

PM Modi’s Visit to Thailand

PM Narendra Modi is currently in Thailand for a two-day visit to attend the 6th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit. He was welcomed at Don Mueang Airport by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungreangkit.