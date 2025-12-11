Bangladesh Announces First General Elections Since The Hasina Govt Ouster, Date Set For February 2026

New Delhi: Bangladesh will hold its national election on February 12, 2026, signaling a significant shift in the country's political landscape.

This is the first national election since the student-led revolt that overthrew former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Since then, the nation has been governed by an interim administration headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Twin Polls: National Election + July Charter Referendum

On the same day, a nationwide referendum on the “July Charter,” which would significantly alter state institutions by limiting executive authority and bolstering judicial independence, will also take place. All 300 parliamentary seats will be up for election at the same time.

In a speech to the country on state television BTV and state radio Bangladesh Betar on Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin made the announcement. The upcoming elections will be Bangladesh's first-ever twin polls. The schedule release states that on December 29, 2025, candidates will submit their nomination papers. From January 22, 2026, until 48 hours prior to the election, candidates may run for office.

Polling Logistics for 127 Million Voters

Plans for 42,761 polling places and 2,44,739 booths for about 127.6 million voters have been finalized by the Election Commission (EC). Voters will cast both their ballots and those for the referendum, extending the polling period by one hour from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. There will be a "no vote" option in constituencies with just one candidate. Campaign posters are prohibited for the first time in an effort to save the environment.



By Wednesday night, over 2,97,000 expatriates had registered using the internet method for postal ballots. Their ballots must be submitted by returning officers prior to the end of voting and will only include party and independent symbols rather than candidate names.

Awami League Barred; Leaders on the Run

In July 2024, a student-led rebellion overthrew the administration of Sheikh Hasina, the country's prime minister at the time. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus created a temporary government when Sheikh Hasina left to India on August 5.

Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League was prohibited from operating by the interim administration, and the EC delayed the party's registration. Until the EC and the interim government lift the prohibition, the Awami League will not be permitted to take part in the elections. Many Awami League workers and leaders are currently fleeing both domestically and internationally. Numerous party employees and leaders are incarcerated.



It is anticipated that Jamaat-e-Islami and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, will face off in the next elections. In the next elections, the recently established National Citizens Party (NCP), which spearheaded the rebellion against Sheikh Hasina, will also take part.

