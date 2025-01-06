Bangladesh Army Conducts Major Military Exercises Amid Growing Anti-India Sentiment

Chittagong: Bangladesh is reportedly showcasing its military might with a massive war exercise in Chittagong, featuring tanks, helicopters, and cannons. Experts believe that behind this display of strength lies a message from the Chief Adviser to the interim government, Mohammad Yunus, demonstrating Bangladesh's military capabilities. Amidst the exercise, Yunus has urged the Bangladesh Army to be prepared for war, citing the importance of protecting the country's sovereignty.

Reports suggested that the Bangladesh Army Chief, General Waqar-uz-Zaman, Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan, and Naval Force Chief, Admiral M Nazmul Hasan, were all present at the exercise. The chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh assured that the army is always ready. As per information, the exercise was organised by the 55 Infantry Division at the Rajbari Military Training Area, demonstrating Bangladesh's commitment to its defence and security.

The war exercise event comes at a time when Bangladesh is seeking to modernise its military. The country has been actively upgrading its armed forces, with a focus on enhancing its defence capabilities. This effort is part of Bangladesh's "Forces Goal 2030," a comprehensive plan aimed at transforming the country's military into a modern and versatile force.

During the event, Yunus told the army to be ready for any situation. He emphasised that protecting the country’s sovereignty is crucial and that constant preparation is key to success in war. "As in sports, the team that prepares the most is the most likely to win. The same applies to war," he said. Yunus also highlighted the importance of modernising and training the military forces to ensure they are always prepared.

Yunus watched the training of the 55th Infantry Division and praised the soldiers for their hard work and skills. He noted that the exercise showed the dedication of the army and promised to focus on modernizing the country's military. He also thanked the officers, from the youngest soldiers to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), for their efforts.

The exercise took place at the Rajbari Military Training Area, where top military officials were present, including Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan, and Naval Force Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hasan. Yunus thanked the army for inviting him and said that organizing such an exercise takes a lot of planning and coordination.

In recent months, anti-India sentiment has been rising in Bangladesh. Various leaders, including former army chiefs and fundamentalist groups, have made aggressive statements, including threats of military action targeting regions like Kolkata and parts of India’s northeastern states.

Retired Colonel Diptansu Chowdhury raised doubts about the effectiveness of Bangladesh’s military readiness, pointing out that many of the country's tanks have become outdated. He expressed concern that any thoughts of war with India might be unrealistic, stating, "Bangladesh is living in a fool’s paradise."