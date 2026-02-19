Bangladesh Bars SpiceJet Over Unpaid Dues, Airline Says Talks On For Early Resolution | Image: X

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has officially barred SpiceJet from using its airspace.

The decision comes after the airline reportedly failed to clear months of pending air navigation charges, forcing its flights to take significantly longer routes and increasing operational costs.

Six Months of Default

Sources within the aviation industry indicate that SpiceJet has defaulted on overflight and navigation payments for more than six months.

These charges, which include fees for air traffic control (ATC), communication systems, and navigational support, typically cost approximately $300 per flight for a Boeing 737, the backbone of SpiceJet’s fleet.

Impact on Northeast Connectivity

The ban has immediate logistical implications for SpiceJet’s network, particularly for its operations in Northeast India.

Flights connecting Kolkata to destinations such as Guwahati, Imphal, and Agartala traditionally save time by transiting through Bangladeshi airspace.

"We are in regular dialogue with the relevant authorities on operational and procedural matters, including navigation-related charges. These are routine industry issues, and we are working constructively towards an early resolution. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and we continue to operate our scheduled services in line with regulatory requirements," the spokesperson said in a statement.

An email sent to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) seeking comments on the issue did not elicit any immediate response.

In afternoon trade, shares of SpiceJet were trading nearly 1 per cent lower at Rs 16.81 apiece on the BSE.

Last week, SpiceJet reported a loss of Rs 269.27 crore in the three months ended December 2025 as higher costs and one-time expenses took a toll on the budget carrier's bottom line.

MoU for 10 aircraft

On one hand, SpiceJet is not clearing pending dues of Bangladesh, and on the other hand, the airline signs an MOU for increasing the aircraft's capacity.

SpiceJet receives MOU for 10 aircraft; capacity set to more than double this year. The airline doubled its capacity in the last quarter and targets 225 crore available seat kilometres and over 300 daily flights by winter 2026.

SpiceJet has received a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the induction of 10 aircraft, marking another important step in the airline’s ongoing capacity expansion and network rebuilding efforts.

This development follows the board’s approval, announced last week, for a calibrated ramp-up of the fleet to 60 aircraft through a mix of wet leases and the phased return to service of existing grounded aircraft.

SpiceJet's recovery has gathered pace in recent months. The airline doubled its capacity in the last quarter, with available seat kilometres (ASKMs) rising from around 55 crore to 105 crore, reflecting a sharp increase in network strength.

Building on this momentum, SpiceJet plans to more than double its capacity during the year, targeting 220 crore available seat kilometres by winter 2026, while operating over 300 daily flights across its network.