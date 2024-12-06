Bangladesh Bans Broadcast of Sheikh Hasina's Speeches After She Blasts Yunus Over Attacks on Hindus

Dhaka: A Bangladeshi court on Thursday banned the broadcast of a recent speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , calling it ‘hate speech.’ The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), which has already issued an arrest warrant for Hasina, announced the ban, citing concerns over its impact on ongoing investigations and trials. Thr tribunals has also banned also the other speeches made by Sheikh Hasina earlier too.

Bangladeshi Court Bans Broadcast of Sheikh Hasina's Speech

“Sheikh Hasina is accused in several cases under investigation, including crimes against humanity,” said prosecutor Golam Monawar Hossain Tamim. He explained that the speech could intimidate witnesses or interfere with legal proceedings. “If speeches like these are published and broadcast, we won’t be able to bring witnesses to the tribunal during trials,” he added.

Sheikh Hasina Accuses Muhammad Yunus of Genocide

Hasina, who is currently in exile in India, made the speech in a virtual address to her supporters from New York on Wednesday. In the address, she accused the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus of failing to protect Hindu minorities and alleged genocide.

The tribunal also ordered the removal of any leaked recordings of Hasina’s speeches or phone conversations from media platforms. Officials expressed concern that her statements could influence public opinion and hinder fair trials.

Hasina fled Bangladesh earlier this year after being ousted during mass protests that saw hundreds killed and thousands injured. She faces multiple charges in connection with those events, and the government has sought Interpol’s assistance to detain her.