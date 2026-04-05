Bangladesh Factory Inferno: 5 Killed As Deadly Fire Rips Through Gas Lighter Manufacturing Unit In Keraniganj | VIDEO

Dhaka: At least five people were killed after a deadly fire ripped through a gas lighter manufacturing factory in Keraniganj's Kadamtali near Dhaka in Bangladesh. According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, claiming the precious lives. Reports suggested that the blaze, which erupted in the afternoon, was finally brought under control after several hours of intense firefighting efforts by seven units deployed to the scene.

The fire department confirmed that five bodies were recovered by evening and efforts were being made to identify the deceased. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with local administration inquiring to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Reports suggested that the rescue operations are currently underway.

The local officials stated that the fire broke out at the factory in Kadamtali, causing a panic-like situation in the area. On information, the local police and the firefighting units rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. "Seven firefighting units were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which started in the afternoon," said a fire department official. The severity of the situation could be understood by the fact that the firefighting efforts took several hours to bring the blaze under control.

During the operation, the firefighters reportedly faced challenges in rescuing those trapped inside, with toxic gas and locked doors reportedly contributing to the fatalities. "The victims couldn't escape because the roof door was locked," said fire service official Talha Bin Jashim, stressing the importance of proper safety measures.

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The concerned agencies have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, with preliminary findings suggesting negligence on the part of the factory owner. "The factory's owner and administration showed negligence," said Fire Service Deputy Director Abul Hossain, pointing to inadequate fire safety equipment and lack of multiple exits as contributing factors.

The government has announced compensation for the families of the deceased and injured, with the Labour and Employment Ministry allocating Tk1 lakh to each family and Tk50,000 to each injured person.

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