Bangladesh Has Become An Execution Ground, A Valley Of Death: Sheikh Hasina's Fiery Speech | Top 10 Quotes

New Delhi: As Bangladesh moves closer to its first-ever polls ever since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government, the nation has been marred by several instances of pre-poll violence, violence against the minority Hindu community and anti-India rhetoric. The Mohammad Yunus-led Interim Government has banned the Awami League led by Hasian, which was in power in the neighbouring country before the 2024 July Revolution from contesting in the upcoming polls. Amid this backdrop, Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister in self-exile in India has given a fiery speech attacking the Yunus government in a pre-recorded audio message aimed at her countrymen.