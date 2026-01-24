Updated 24 January 2026 at 19:19 IST
Bangladesh Has Become An Execution Ground, A Valley Of Death: Sheikh Hasina's Fiery Speech | Top 10 Quotes
Here are the top 10 quotes by Sheikh Hasina, that underlined her stern opposition to the political events that unfolded in her country lately, that have deteriorated relations with India, and also largely dampened international opinion about the neutrality of the February 2026 polls.
New Delhi: As Bangladesh moves closer to its first-ever polls ever since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government, the nation has been marred by several instances of pre-poll violence, violence against the minority Hindu community and anti-India rhetoric. The Mohammad Yunus-led Interim Government has banned the Awami League led by Hasian, which was in power in the neighbouring country before the 2024 July Revolution from contesting in the upcoming polls. Amid this backdrop, Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister in self-exile in India has given a fiery speech attacking the Yunus government in a pre-recorded audio message aimed at her countrymen.
Here are the top 15 quotes by Hasina, that underlined her stern opposition to the political events that unfolded in her country lately that have deteriorated relations with India, Bangladesh's immediate neighbour, and also largely dampened international opinion about the neutrality of the February 2026 polls.
- Bangladesh stands today at the edge of an abyss, a nation battered and bleeding, navigating one of the most perilous chapters in its history. The homeland won through the supreme Liberation War under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators. Our once serene and fertile land has been reduced to a wounded, blood-soaked landscape. In truth, the entire country has become a vast prison, an execution ground, a valley of death.
- The murderous fascist Yunus, a usurer, a money launderer, a plunderer, and a corrupt, power-hungry traitor, has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming...paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland. On August 5, 2024, in a meticulously engineered conspiracy, the national enemy, the murderous fascist Yunus, and his anti-state militant accomplices forcibly ousted me, though I am the people's representative directly elected. From that day forward, the nation has been plunged into an age of terror, merciless, relentless, and suffocating. Democracy is now in exile.
- Human rights have been trampled into the dust. Freedom of the press has been extinguished. Violence, torture, and sexual assault against women and girls remain unchecked. Life and property have no security. Religious minorities face continuous persecution. Law and order have collapsed. From the capital to the remotest villages, mob terror, mass looting, armed robbery, and extortion reign supreme. Our institutions of learning are plagued by chaos, and justice has become a nightmare...Even more dangerously, there is a treacherous plot to barter away the territory and resources of Bangladesh to foreign interests. By betraying the nation, the murderous fascist Yunus is pushing our beloved motherland toward the furnace of a multinational conflict.
- To overthrow the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution written in the blood of martyrs, reclaim our independence, safeguard our sovereignty, and revive our democracy.
- Let us, all democratic, progressive, and non-communal forces of the pro-Liberation camp, take a solemn oath to build a humane and welfare-oriented democratic state and to confront with early resolve the treacherous designs of the murderous fascist and his collaborators. Faced with lawlessness and erosion of your democratic rights, your courage and strength are tested daily. Please do not give up now. At this darkest time for our countrymen and women, we reaffirm our determination to help you restore the thriving homeland that was snatched away from you
- First, restore democracy by removing the illegal Yunus administration. Bangladesh will never experience free and fair elections until the shadow of the Yunus clique is lifted from the people of Bangladesh. Only then can we start a process, including the Awami League, to bring power back to the people
- Second, put an end to the daily acts of violence we are seeing on our streets. We must end the lawlessness to stabilize the country, allow civic services to function properly, and create a platform on which our economy can once again thrive.
- Third, deliver an ironclad guarantee ensuring the safety of religious minority groups, women and girls, and the most vulnerable in our society. Too often we see people targeted for who they are and what they believe in. This must end, and every Bangladeshi must feel safe within their own community.
- Fourth, end politically motivated acts of lawfare used to intimidate, silence, and jail journalists and members of the Bangladesh Awami League and opposition political parties. Restore our trust in the judicial system, ensuring it functions properly as an impartial and noble institution.
- We need the purification of truth in order to reconcile, heal, and move forward as countrymen, rejecting the selfish pursuit of vengeance. The interim government has failed to listen to your voices, but together we are strong, and together we can make our demands heard.
