Bangladesh: Hindu Man, Khokon Das, Dies After Being Set On Fire On New Year's Eve

Dhaka: Khokan Chandra Das, a middle-aged Hindu businessman who ran a pharmacy at Keurbhanga Bazar in Bangladesh's Shariatpur district, died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment for burn injuries at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka. "Khokon Das, who was injured in a fire attack in Damudya Upazila of Shariatpur, passed away at 7:20 this morning at the National Burn Institute in Bangladesh," Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, Professor of the National Burn Institute, told ANI over the phone.

Hospital sources said Das died at around 7:20 am after being under treatment for nearly three days. Doctors said about thirty per cent of his body was burned, with severe injuries to his face and respiratory tract. Authorities said the necessary paperwork was being processed to take the body back to his village home.

Khokon Das's nephew-in-law, Pranto Das, told ANI that the family is seeking a proper investigation and justice for the killing. He said none of the perpetrators should be allowed to escape, stressing that those identified must be arrested without delay. Earlier, his wife, Seema Das, was inconsolable as she spoke to ANI. Carrying her infant in her arms, she lamented how Das was caught hold of by miscreants as he was about to enter the house and was attacked.

"My husband, who is a businessman, was entering the house when he was attacked by a mob with gasoline and was set on fire. He is a patient man who leads a peaceful life. He has no enmity with anyone, and we are unable to understand the motive behind the attack," she said. Das's fatal injuries stemmed from a violent attack on New Year's Eve. According to local newspaper Prothom Alo, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm near Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union of Damudya, when a group of miscreants stopped Das while he was returning home after closing his shop for the day.

The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, poured petrol on his body and set him on fire. In an attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond beside the road. Hearing his screams, residents rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers to flee. Locals rescued Das and initially took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where he received emergency treatment before being referred to Dhaka later that night as his condition deteriorated, Prothom Alo reported.

Nazrul Islam, a doctor at the emergency department of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, said Das had injuries on multiple parts of his body, including a serious abdominal wound, along with burn injuries to his face, the back of his head and his hands. According to Damudya Police Station sources, Das was a resident of Tiloi village in Koneshwar Union and also operated a mobile banking business at Keurbhanga Bazar. Police said the assailants stopped the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in on the Damudya-Shariatpur road before carrying out the attack.

Mohammad Rabiul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Damudya Police Station, said two suspects had been identified. "After receiving information about a terrorist attack on a businessman at Keurbhanga Bazar, we went to the scene. The names of two of the attackers have been identified. They are residents, Rabbi and Sohag. Efforts are underway to arrest them. We are also trying to identify others who may be involved in the incident," he said, as quoted by Prothom Alo.