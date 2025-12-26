Bangladesh Horror: Hindu Youth Killed by Mob Justice as Repeated Lynchings Spark Nationwide Concern

New Delhi: A new case of mob violence has been reported from Bangladesh, when a group of villagers beat a 29-year-old Hindu man to death. This has raised concerns about the country's increasing lynching trend. The event happened late on Wednesday, December 24, in the Rajbari district's Pangsha neighborhood.

Victim recognised as Amrit Mandal

Amrit Mandal, popularly known as Samrat, has been identified as the victim. He was attacked in Hossaindanga Old Market in Pangsha upazila at approximately 11 p.m., according to police officials. Shortly after the assault, Mandal passed away from his wounds.

Mandal was accused by the locals of seeking extortion, which is said to have set off the violent attack. According to police documents, he is the head of a small local organization called the "Samrat Bahini."

Claims and disputes around the killing

Mandal has been referred to as a local Hindu community leader in a number of media. At least two cases, including a murder case, were filed against him at the Pangsha police station, according to police sources.

Advertisement

According to reports, mob members used Mandal's involvement in extortion and other illegal acts as justification for the murder. On the basis of accusations alone, rights monitors have warned against mobs serving as judges, juries, and executioners.

Second killing of a Hindu youth in days

Only a few days have passed since Deepu Chandra Das, another young Hindu, was mercilessly lynched on December 18. Mobs had attempted to justify their acts in that instance as well by making accusations that turned out to be dubious. The consecutive episodes have raised awareness of the surge in mob violence in Bangladesh and increased anxiety among minority populations.

Advertisement

Rights groups highlight the growing threat of mob brutality.

Mob violence is becoming a major problem in Bangladesh, according to human rights organizations and observers, especially when unsubstantiated claims are used to excite crowds and defend illegal deaths. To stop such instances from happening in the future, they have demanded more accountability and aggressive police enforcement.

Developments in politics and broader turmoil

Bangladesh is experiencing social and political unrest at the time of the tragedy. Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), returned to Dhaka earlier that day following more than 17 years of self-exile. Thousands of supporters enthusiastically welcomed him, and the party is anticipated to be energized ahead of the legislative elections on February 12.

Rahman made a symbolic return to active politics by standing barefoot on Bangladeshi soil after arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The 60-year-old son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia later spoke to supporters, outlining a plan for creating an "inclusive Bangladesh" and urging peace and stability.

Bangladesh-India relations are strained

The assassination of Sharif Osman bin Hadi has also sparked violent protests in Bangladesh, further straining ties between India and Bangladesh. Following unfounded claims of Indian participation that incited anti-Indian sentiment in Bangladesh, India has requested a comprehensive probe into Hadi's killing.