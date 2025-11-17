Bangladesh on Edge: Awami League Calls Nationwide Shutdown as ICT Sentences Hasina to Death; Wazed Warns “The Protests Will Only Grow” | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a major escalation following the controversial verdict, Sheikh Hasina’s party, the Bangladesh Awami League, expressed that “the people of Bangladesh are against such a ruling” and declared a nationwide shutdown on November 18 in protest.

Hasina Sentenced to Death by ICT

This comes hours after Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death, charging her with crimes against humanity tied to the 2024 student protests.

Minutes after the decision, the former premier issued a comprehensive statement, shared exclusively with Republic, in which she slammed the ruling as "rigged, biased, and politically motivated."

The Awami League's call for a shutdown signifies a worsening political crisis, with tensions anticipated to grow across the country ahead of tomorrow's protest.

For their actions in the violent crackdown, the Tribunal also condemned former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun to five years in prison and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death.

Court Blames Hasina for ‘Authorising Violence’

The Bangladeshi court declared that Sheikh Hasina was solely accountable for instigating violence, authorising deadly action, and using police against student demonstrators nationwide. The former prime minister and her co-accused "deserve the maximum punishment," the court ruled, adding that Hasina "made hate speeches on social media" and ordered violent responses rather than responding to student demands.

Hasina’s Son Warns of Election Blockade

The son and adviser of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajeed Wazed, said on Sunday that supporters of her Awami League would block February’s national election if a ban on the party was not lifted, warning that protests could escalate into violence.

A day before, a Dhaka court was scheduled to give a televised decision that is anticipated to sentence Hasina, 78, in her absence on charges of crimes against humanity for a fatal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024. Sajeeb Wazed, a member of the ruling Awami League, made his comments to Reuters. She claims the case is politically driven and disputes any misconduct.

Ahead of the verdict, political violence in Dhaka has escalated, with dozens of buses being set on fire, many crude bombs detonating on Sunday, and 32 explosions reported on November 12 alone. Awami League activists have been arrested by police on suspicion of sabotage.

More than 400 Border Guards have been deployed, checkpoints have been strengthened, and public gatherings have been restricted as part of the authorities' increased security measures.

The government spokeswoman stated, "De-escalation and protection of life and property are the government's priority."

‘Protests Will Only Grow,’ Says Wazed

Wazed claimed that while he and Hasina were in contact with party activists in Bangladesh, neither the opposing Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which is generally anticipated to form the next government, nor the interim administration were.

"You've seen nationwide shutdowns and large-scale protests in recent days, and they're only going to get bigger," he stated.

In an election that the main opposition boycotted in 2024 after many of its leaders were imprisoned or fled overseas, Hasina, who is credited with revolutionising Bangladesh's economy but is accused of violating human rights and suppressing dissent, won a fourth consecutive term.