Bangladesh Requests Interpol Red Notice to Arrest Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: In a major development, the Bangladesh Police has approached Interpol seeking a red notice against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 11 others. The move comes in connection with a case involving alleged conspiracy to topple the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as per local media reports.

Interpol May Issue Red Notice Soon

A red notice is a request issued by Interpol to help locate and provisionally arrest individuals wanted in criminal cases, ahead of possible extradition.

Confirming the matter, Enamul Haque Sagor, Assistant Inspector General (Media) at the Bangladesh Police Headquarters, told Dhaka Tribune, “These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or ongoing case proceedings. The request for the red notice is currently under process.”

The push for Interpol action comes after the Chief Prosecutor’s Office of the International Crimes Tribunal formally urged the police in November last year to seek help in arresting Hasina and others declared fugitives in the case.

Accused of Plotting to Unseat Interim Regime

The Bangladesh Police had recently filed a case against Sheikh Hasina and 72 others, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to create unrest and overthrow the current caretaker government.

Authorities allege that the accused were working to incite civil war in the country and destabilise the new administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

“Interpol plays a key role in identifying the locations of fugitives residing abroad. Once their whereabouts are confirmed, the information is relayed through Interpol,” Sagor added.

Hasina Staying in India After Ouster

Sheikh Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh for 16 years as the head of the Awami League, was ousted following a massive student-led uprising. She fled the country on August 5 last year and has reportedly been living in India since then.