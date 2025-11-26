'Bangladesh's Request Being Examined': India On Calls For Extradition of Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India on Wednesday re-acknowledged the request by Bangladesh's interim government to extradite former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India after fleeing her country in August 2024.

During a weekly press briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, the official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, said Bangladesh's request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes.

“We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders,” the MEA Spokesperson added.

The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs had recently sent a fresh extradition notice to India. In a statement, the Bangladesh ministry had said, “This is…an obligation for India under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries.”

Advertisement

“It would be a grave act of unfriendly conduct and a travesty of justice for any other country to grant shelter to these individuals convicted of crimes against humanity,” the ministry added.

Why Did Sheikh Hasina Flee To India?

Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Bangladesh Prime Minister on August 5, 2024 and escaped from her country by taking a helicopter to New Delhi, India.

Advertisement

Her resignation came after series of protests against her government on issues including the quota system in Bangladesh. In August 2024, students took out a massive protest in the country, demanding her resignation. The protesters soon broke through the gates of Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. As the protest escalated, the 78-year-old leader resigned from her post, ending her 15-year-long tenure.

She left Bangladesh in a self-imposed exile and has since been living in a secret safe house in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death

Bangladesh formally communicated with India, requesting the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, after she was sentenced to death in November 2025. International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka had sentenced Hasina and former Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity over her government's violent crackdown on the 2024 students' protest.