Bangladesh Seeks Hasina’s Repatriation For Judicial Process, Sends Diplomatic Note to India

Bangladesh sends a diplomatic note to India to initiate the extradition process of former PM Sheikh Hasina | Image: PTI

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Interim government on Monday said that it has sent a diplomatic note to India to initiate the extradition process of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Dhaka.

Hasina, 77, has been living in exile in India since Aug 5 when she fled the country amid the student-led protests that toppled her 16-year regime.

Bangladesh Sends Diplomatic Message For Hasina’s Extradition

Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".

“We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process,” Foreign Affairs Adviser or de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain told reporters at his office.

Earlier today, Bangladesh Home Advisor Jahangir Alam stated that his office had sent a letter to the foreign ministry to assist in the extradition of the ousted prime minister from India.

"We have submitted a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition, and the process is currently underway," he told reporters in response to a question.

Alam also mentioned that an existing extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi would allow Hasina's return to Bangladesh under the terms of the agreement.

Yunus Expresses Concern on Hasina’s Statement

Amid ongoing strains in India-Bangladesh relations, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, raised concerns during a meeting with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri regarding former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ’s statements made from India.