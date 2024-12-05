Tughlaqi Farmaan: Bangladesh to Remove Mujibur Rahman From Currency, to Replace it With July Coup

Dhaka: Months after Sheikh Hasina ’s removal as Prime Minister, Bangladesh is initiating changes to its currency notes, erasing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman — her father and the founding figure of the nation.

According to reports from the Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh Bank has started printing new banknotes featuring symbols of the July uprising, a student-led movement that culminated in Hasina fleeing to India on August 5. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed the role of Chief Adviser, heading an interim government.

New Taka Being Printed

The central bank confirmed that new Taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 notes are being printed as per the instructions of the interim government. The new designs will exclude Mujibur Rahman’s image, often referred to as 'Bangabandhu,' and instead showcase religious structures, Bengali traditions, and graffiti from the July uprising.

Bangladesh Bank executive director Husneara Shikha stated that the redesigned notes could be circulated within six months. Officials from the bank and the Ministry of Finance indicated that while the four notes are being prioritized, redesigns for other denominations will follow in phases. The Finance Institute Division submitted detailed proposals for the new designs in September.

The decision comes amid a broader challenge to Mujibur Rahman’s legacy, which has faced backlash since the protests began. Initially sparked by dissatisfaction over a controversial job quota, the protests turned into an uprising and forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country. The end to Hasina’s 15 years in power came after weeks of violent unrest during which nearly 300 people died.

Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus of Genocide

Sheikh Hasina, has accused Yunus of failing to protect minorities, including Hindus. Speaking virtually at an event in New York, Hasina alleged that Yunus was responsible for "genocide" and had failed to safeguard the rights of minorities, including Hindus.

She also voiced concerns about threats to her life and that of her sister, Sheikh Rehana, claiming there were plans to assassinate them in the same manner as their father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was killed in 1975. The address marked Sheikh Hasina’s first public appearance since she left Bangladesh due to widespread anti-government protests, though she had previously commented on the situation in the country.

In response, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal labelled her comments as “hate speech,” while government leaders have claimed she is waging a smear campaign against Yunus' administration.