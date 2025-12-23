Bangladesh Tribunal Frames Enforced Disappearance Charges Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina, 16 Others

Dhaka: The International Crimes Tribunal on Tuesday framed charges in a crimes against humanity case against 17 accused, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over allegations of enforced disappearances during the Awami League's rule, Daily Star reported.

It further reported that the three-member tribunal passed the order after reading out the four charges brought against the accused, who also include Hasina's former defence and security adviser Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique (retd) and 11 army officers.

As per Daily Star, of the 17 accused, 10 former Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) officers from the army were produced before the tribunal during the proceedings.

Before framing the charges, the tribunal asked the accused present in the dock whether they pleaded guilty. All ten pleaded not guilty. One of them told the court they expected justice through the tribunal.

According to Daily Star, the officers are Brig Gen Md Qamrul Hasan, Brig Gen Tofayel Mostafa Sarwar, Brig Gen Md Mahbub Alam, Brig Gen Md Jahangir Alam, Col AKM Azad, Col Abdullah Al Momen, Col Md Sarwar Bin Kashem, Col Anowar Latif Khan, Lt Col Md Moshiur Rahman Jewel, and Lt Col Md Saiful Islam Sumon.

The report said that the Tribunal has fixed January 21 for the opening statements. Citing the prosecution, it said that 14 detainees were illegally confined and tortured at the TFI cell between 2016 and 2024.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh had last month convicted Sheikh Hasina and sentenced her to death, finding her guilty of "crimes against humanity" for her efforts to suppress the July 2024 anti-government protests.

Sheikh Hasina has said that the verdict of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) was not a judicial exercise but a political one, describing it as a "political assassination in judicial robes."

In an interview with ANI, she said she was denied the right to defend herself and to appoint lawyers of her choice, alleging that the tribunal had been used to conduct a "witch hunt of the Awami League."

Despite the allegations, Hasina said her trust in Bangladesh's constitutional framework remains intact. "Our constitutional tradition is strong, and when legitimate governance is restored and our judiciary regains its independence, justice will prevail," she said.

Against this backdrop of legal action and recent violence, Hasina accused the interim administration headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of lacking democratic legitimacy and driving the country toward instability by weakening institutions and empowering extremist elements.

She also questioned the credibility of elections scheduled for February, citing the continued ban on the Awami League. "An election without the Awami League is not an election, but a coronation," she said, alleging that Yunus is governing "without a single vote from the Bangladeshi people" while attempting to bar a party that has won nine national mandates.

Hasina warned that voter participation historically collapses when people are denied the option to vote for their preferred party, leading to widespread disenfranchisement. Any administration formed under such circumstances, she said, would lack moral authority and squander an opportunity for genuine national reconciliation.

The ICT verdict, she said, has also triggered demands for her extradition, which she dismissed as coming from "an increasingly desperate and adrift Yunus administration," while others recognise the proceedings as a politically driven "kangaroo tribunal." She expressed gratitude for India's continued hospitality and the support extended by political parties across India.

Explaining her exit from Bangladesh, Hasina said she left to prevent further bloodshed and not because she feared accountability.

Placing developments within a regional context, Hasina addressed the worsening of India-Bangladesh relations, including Dhaka's decision to summon the Indian envoy. She blamed the interim administration for issuing hostile statements against India, failing to protect religious minorities and allowing extremists to influence foreign policy.

She underscored that India has been Bangladesh's most dependable partner for decades and said bilateral ties are deep-rooted and enduring, expressing confidence that relations would stabilise once legitimate governance is restored.

Turning to rising anti-India sentiment and concerns over the safety of Indian diplomats, Hasina said the hostility is being driven by extremists emboldened under the Yunus regime. She alleged that these groups had attacked the Indian embassy, media organisations and minorities, and that Yunus had elevated such elements to positions of authority while releasing convicted terrorists.