Bangladesh Tribunal Issues Show-Cause Notice To Sheikh Hasina, Aide In Contempt of Court Case | Image: PTI

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, issued a show-cause notice to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her aide Shakil Alam Bulbul, a leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), in a contempt of court case.

As per the state-run BSS news agency, the order, which was passed on Wednesday, stemmed from an audio clip, in which Hasina allegedly interfered with the judicial processes and threatened the tribunal.

ICT Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim on Thursday said the ICT ordered Hasina and Bulbul to respond by May 15.

The notice was issued after a forensic report confirmed Hasina’s voice in a viral social media audio clip from late last year, where she reportedly said, “I have received a license to kill 227 people,” referencing the 227 cases filed against her.

Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, after a student-led uprising ended her 15-year regime in Bangladesh, three days after which Muhammad Yunus assumed the role of Chief Adviser of the interim government.

Separately, the ICT issued arrest warrants on Thursday for eight individuals accused of crimes against humanity during the July 2024 mass uprising in Narayanganj.

ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said the accused were involved in brutal attacks on civilians amid widespread protests in the region.

Court Orders Seizure of Flat Owned By Hasina's Daughter

Bangladesh Court, on Tuesday, ordered the confiscation of an apartment owned by Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed Hasina.

Besides, the court also granted a request to appoint a receiver to manage the Saima's property located in Dhaka's Gulshan area.

The order was issued by Zakir Hossain Galib, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a petition.

The petition stated that the flat, valued at Bangladeshi Taka 5.7 M (approximately Rs 40 lakhs), was at a risk of being transferred or sold by Hasina's daughter - a move that could jeopardise the ongoing probe into an alleged wealth accumulation.

A Red Notice For Hasina?

Bangladesh Police recently requested Interpol to issue a ‘red notice’ for Hasina and 11 others accused of conspiring to destabilise the interim government led by Yunus and inciting civil unrest.