Bangladesh Unrest Deepens: Assistant Indian High Commission, Historic Cultural Organisation Targeted in Protests

New Delhi: Violence in Bangladesh’s capital intensified late Thursday night as protesters angered by the death of Inquilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman Hadi targeted diplomatic residence, media houses and a prominent cultural organisation in separate incidents across Dhaka.

An Assistant Indian High Commission was attacked by protesters during the unrest, prompting heightened security measures. Details of injuries or damage were not immediately available, and officials were yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.

As protests spread, demonstrators vandalised and set fire to the offices of leading Bangladeshi newspapers The Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. Furniture, documents and electronic equipment were damaged as protesters stormed the premises during the night.

The violence later extended to Chhayanaut, one of Bangladesh’s oldest and most respected cultural organisations. The Chhayanaut office in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area was vandalised and set on fire, leaving behind charred rooms, destroyed furniture and damaged musical instruments. The organisation said several rare books and cultural artefacts were lost in the attack, while students present at the time were left traumatised.

Chhayanaut General Secretary Laisa Ahmed condemned the attack and demanded an investigation.

“We strongly condemn this incident and demand a proper investigation. There has been significant damage, and it is not possible to assess the losses immediately. Some rare books may have been destroyed”, she said.

Protests were reported from Shahbag, Dhaka University and several key intersections, with demonstrators raising slogans and clashing with authorities. Security forces remained on alert as the situation stayed tense through the night.

Bangladesh has seen recurring unrest since last year, when widespread student-led protests and opposition demonstrations led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Tensions further increased after Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted Sheikh Hasina in absentia of crimes against humanity for her role in the violent crackdown on the 2024 uprising and sentenced her to death.