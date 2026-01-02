Bangladeshi Clothing Brand Mughira Faces Backlash: Social Media Alleges ‘Hindu Death’ Slogan, Company Denies, Says It Means ‘Mishti Distribution'

A Bangladeshi clothing brand, Mughira, has found itself at the centre of a heated online storm after its “TMD” hoodies sparked controversy on Indian social media. Posts widely shared claimed that “TMD” stood for “Total Malaun (Hindu) Death,” triggering outrage and a flood of comments, including dozens asking for the hoodie’s price.

The brand, however, has strongly denied the allegation. In a formal statement issued yesterday, Mughira said the claim was “false, fabricated, and defamatory.” According to the company, “TMD” has always stood for “Total Mishti Distribution” - a playful phrase rooted in Bengali culture, referring to the sharing of sweets.

The statement also addressed criticism of another design titled “Muslim Mazlum Bhumi”. Mughira explained that the design was intended to symbolise oppression and injustice faced by Muslim lands historically, describing it as a humanitarian expression rather than a call for violence or hatred.

Despite this clarification, the brand says it has faced organised online attacks on Instagram and other platforms. These included abusive language, insults directed at Bangladesh, blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad, and even explicit death threats. Mughira condemned the behaviour, stressing that freedom of expression does not justify hate speech or threats of violence. The company added that it is documenting abusive messages and reserves the right to pursue legal action.

The controversy gained traction after screenshots circulated showing comments under posts about the hoodies, with users interpreting “TMD” as a violent slogan. The brand’s catalogue also features clothing with slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Free Kashmir”, which have drawn political attention in the past.

Mughira insists its work is about “truth, dignity, lawful expression, and awareness of injustice,” and urged people to verify facts before spreading propaganda. “Truth does not need lies to survive,” the statement concluded.

